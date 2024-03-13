Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup announced

The highly anticipated lineup for Chicago's 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival was announced Wednesday.

Headliners for the 2024 festival include The Black Pumas, Alanis Morrissette, Carly Rae Jepsen and Brittany Howard, Pitchfork's website said.

Friday's lineup is led by the Black Pumas, Jai Paul and 100 Gecs. Saturday's lineup includes Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen and Jessie Ware, and Sunday's includes Morrissette, Howard and MUNA.

Tickets also went on sale Wednesday, including three-day general admission, one-day general admission and VIP tickets. Presale tickets, which went on sale last month, are already sold-out, according to a Facebook post from the festival.

The festival is set to be held July 21-24 in Union Park, in Chicago's West Loop. New this year, the festival said, are VIP tickets, with "premium viewing areas," a backstage lounge, a dedicated entrance and concierge and more.

Last year's Pitchfork Music Festival lineup featured The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver.

More information and the full lineup for the 2024 festival can be found here.