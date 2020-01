A person was struck by a Metra train Wednesday near west suburban Wheaton.

The Union Pacific-West line train was outbound towards Elburn about 6:12 p.m. when it struck someone near Wheaton, according to a tweet on the Metra UP-W account.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted, Metra said. Passengers are asked to look for alternative transportation.

The person’s condition was not immediately clear.