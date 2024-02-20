Pequod's has a message after being named best pizza in US by Yelp

Pequod's Pizza has finally spoken, days after the popular Chicago spot was dubbed the best pizzeria in the country.

In a message posted Monday evening, the restaurant called the no. 1-ranking by Yelp "an honor."

"The team at Pequod’s Pizza want to take a moment to express our sincerest gratitude to all of our loyal customers for your continued and unwavering support," Pequod's wrote in a message on social media. "Your patronage means the world to us, and we are truly honored to serve you each time you dine with us, place an order for pick up or delivery or share your experiences with others. We will continually strive for excellence in every aspect of our restaurants to best serve you for years to come!"

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

But despite their success and popularity in Chicago, even those who work at the restaurant were stunned by the final results.

"It is insane. I cannot believe we got this far but I am glad we got first place," said Manager Mario Castro. "It really is amazing – a lot of people come here."

Pequod's was named the best pizza spot in the U.S. by Yelp elites and since the ranking's release, the restaurant's owner said business has skyrocketed.

On Friday night alone the Chicago location made 400 pizzas.

"Since the list came out we have been super busy," Castro said. "From Friday to today – it is insane."

The pizzeria has also had other claims to fame, including a recent feature on Season 2 of the hit show "The Bear."

So what makes them stand out? According to the ranking, its the carmelized cheese crust, but for those who work there, it's even more.

"It is the sauce and cheese combination," Castro said. "It is pretty good and we have a lot of fresh toppings – but it really is all about the caramelized crust. That is the best part of it. It is caramelized edges around the pan. We lay cheese around the pan and that makes it caramelized. That is the best part of it. It is what we are known for."

For those not looking to trek into the city, the iconic spot will also be popping up around the Chicago area this week.

Throughout this week, the popular pizzeria will be popping up in five different Chicago-area suburbs, and even offering delivery through DwellSocial.

Each day this week, starting Tuesday, the restaurant will offer pizzas in a different suburb. Fans will have until 12 p.m. that day to place a delivery order.

"You'll want to secure your order early because these events do sell out!" Pequod's said in its announcement.

The schedule is as follows:

(Orders can be placed here)

Tuesday, February 20 – Buffalo Grove

631 Woodhollow Lane

Wednesday, February 21 – La Grange

1030 South Stone Avenue

Thursday, February 22 – Lincolnshire

300 Parkway Drive

Friday, February 23 – Addison

236 West Lake Street

Sunday, February 25 – Homewood-Flossmoor

Blue Pearl Candle Co. 17538 Dixie Highway

It's not the first time Pequod's has ventured out into more Chicago-area suburbs. Last week, the eatery popped up in Naperville, Northbrook, Hoffman Estates and Oak Brook.