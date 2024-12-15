Joliet police

Pedestrian killed in Joliet hit-and-run crash, police say

The suspect remains at-large, police say

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police in suburban Joliet are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 62-year-old man Saturday night.

According to authorities, the man was crossing Chicago Street near the intersection with Fourth Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a silver sedan traveling at a high rate of speed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Joliet police say a nearby surveillance camera captured the collision, revealing that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Chicago Street at a high rate of speed.

A search remains ongoing for the silver sedan, which was reported to have suffered damage to its front end as a result of the collision.

Anyone with additional information on the collision is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3010.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, Will County Crime Stoppers will accept tips at 800-323-6734, or via the organization’s website.

