Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Oak Park: officials

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Union Pacific-West Metra train in Oak Park Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
A Metra spokesperson confirmed an outbound UP-W train struck the pedestrian at around 2:56 p.m. en route to Elburn.
The incident has caused numerous delays on the line, according to Metra.
UPW Train #509 will not stop at the Oak Park station due to a pedestrian being struck by a train at Oak Park. Train #513 will accommodate passengers.— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) December 15, 2024
UPW train #512, scheduled to depart Elburn at 4:25 PM, will be delayed in departure due to a pedestrian being struck by a train. The duration of this delay is unknown. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available.— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) December 15, 2024
The identity of the individual fatally struck was unknown. There was no further information available.
