Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Oak Park: officials

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m., officials said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Union Pacific-West Metra train in Oak Park Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed an outbound UP-W train struck the pedestrian at around 2:56 p.m. en route to Elburn.

The incident has caused numerous delays on the line, according to Metra.

The identity of the individual fatally struck was unknown. There was no further information available.

