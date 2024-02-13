Pearl Jam, Neil Young and more: Several major performers announce Chicago tour stops

Chicago's concert scene for 2024 just got a little grungier.
According to an announcement from Live Nation, Seattle grunge band Pearl Jam has announced a 2024 world tour with a two-night stop in Chicago at Wrigley Field. The 35-date "Dark Matter" tour, which coincides with their new album set to be released April 19, will come to Chicago Aug. 29 and 31.
Fans will have the opportunity to register for general public tickets through Feb. 18 at 11:9 p.m.
"This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale," the announcement said. "Registration does not guarantee access to the sale."
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
According to Live Nation, a Pearl Jam Ten Club members-only presale through Ticketmaster will also take place ahead of the public onsale, the release said.
In the announcement, Live Nation officials noted that the tour will uses "all-in pricing" to "ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees."
Here's the full list of tour dates for Pearl Jam:
Date City Venue
May 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 06 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center
May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
May 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
May 25** Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival
May 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park
Jun 25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Arena
Jun 29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 02 Berlin, DE Waldbühne
Jul 03 Berlin, DE Waldbühne
Jul 06 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 08 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 11** Madrid, SE Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13** Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival
Aug 22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug 26* Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
Aug 29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Aug 31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sep 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sep 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sep 07 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sep 09 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sep 12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sep 15 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sep 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Nov 08 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov 16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium
Nov 21 Sydney, AU Giants Stadium
Neil Young + Crazy Horse tour
Neil Young and Crazy Horse also announced a tour Tuesday with a stop in Chicago. According to Live Nation, the Love Earth Tour, which kicks off in April, will come to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on May 23.
Tickets for the show will be available through a Neil Young Archives presale Feb. 13, with a general public onsale through Ticketmaster taking place at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
The full list of their tour dates can be found here:
Wed., April 24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Thur., April 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sat., April 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed., May 01 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Thur., May 02 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun., May 05 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
Tue., May 07 - Alpharettaa, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed., May 08 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Sat., May 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun., May 12 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue., May 14 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Fri., May 17 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat., May 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Mon., May 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed., May 22 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thur., May 23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Santana and the Counting Crows
Guitar legend Santana and fan-favorite rock band Counting Crows also announced a joint tour.
According to the musician's website, the tour will hit 29 cities, with a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park June 29.
Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 14, with tickets available to the general public going on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
Fri Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sun Jun 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Thu Jun 20 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jun 21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jun 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jun 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jun 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Fri Jul 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Sat Jul 27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO
Mon Jul 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Aug 21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 25 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tue Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center