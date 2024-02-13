Pearl Jam, Neil Young and more: Several major performers announce Chicago tour stops

Chicago's concert scene for 2024 just got a little grungier.

According to an announcement from Live Nation, Seattle grunge band Pearl Jam has announced a 2024 world tour with a two-night stop in Chicago at Wrigley Field. The 35-date "Dark Matter" tour, which coincides with their new album set to be released April 19, will come to Chicago Aug. 29 and 31.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for general public tickets through Feb. 18 at 11:9 p.m.

"This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale," the announcement said. "Registration does not guarantee access to the sale."

According to Live Nation, a Pearl Jam Ten Club members-only presale through Ticketmaster will also take place ahead of the public onsale, the release said.

In the announcement, Live Nation officials noted that the tour will uses "all-in pricing" to "ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees."

Here's the full list of tour dates for Pearl Jam:

Date City Venue

May 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 06 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center

May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 25** Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival

May 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park

Jun 25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Arena

Jun 29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 02 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

Jul 03 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

Jul 06 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 08 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 11** Madrid, SE Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13** Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival

Aug 22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 26* Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

Aug 29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug 31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sep 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sep 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sep 07 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sep 09 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sep 12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sep 15 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sep 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Nov 08 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov 16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

Nov 21 Sydney, AU Giants Stadium

Neil Young + Crazy Horse tour

Neil Young and Crazy Horse also announced a tour Tuesday with a stop in Chicago. According to Live Nation, the Love Earth Tour, which kicks off in April, will come to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on May 23.

Tickets for the show will be available through a Neil Young Archives presale Feb. 13, with a general public onsale through Ticketmaster taking place at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

The full list of their tour dates can be found here:

Wed., April 24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thur., April 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat., April 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed., May 01 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thur., May 02 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun., May 05 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Tue., May 07 - Alpharettaa, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed., May 08 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Sat., May 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun., May 12 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue., May 14 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Fri., May 17 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat., May 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon., May 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed., May 22 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thur., May 23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Santana and the Counting Crows

Guitar legend Santana and fan-favorite rock band Counting Crows also announced a joint tour.

According to the musician's website, the tour will hit 29 cities, with a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park June 29.

Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 14, with tickets available to the general public going on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

Fri Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Jun 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jun 21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jun 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri Jul 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Sat Jul 27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

Mon Jul 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug 21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 25 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center