Emmy winner and nationally awarded journalist Patrick Fazio anchors the 4 p.m. News and reports for the 10 p.m. News each weeknight. He returned to Chicago after previously living in the south suburbs and graduating from Valparaiso University.



Fazio joined NBC 5 in 2017 from Kansas City’s NBC where he worked as morning news anchor and investigative reporter. He also anchored and reported for stations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Springfield, Illinois and Idaho Falls, Idaho.



His investigations are credited with leading to new laws and even helping to free a wrongly imprisoned man. Fazio's reporting earned the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service in Television Journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists as well as two national Wilbur Awards for best local TV report on religion.



He's also won seven Emmy Awards, ten Edward R. Murrow Awards, Best Investigative Reporting from the Missouri Broadcasters Association and the First Amendment Award from Indiana’s Society of Professional Journalists.



Besides reporting internationally from Israel and Poland, his career highlights include interviewing Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Mike Pence, as well as U.S. Senators, members of Congress, governors, and military generals.

Fazio started on-air in radio at Valparaiso University where he played wide receiver on the Division I-AA football team and managed not to drop the two passes thrown to him during a home game at Soldier Field. He earned his master’s degree from Indiana State University while teaching undergraduate courses in media writing and public speaking.



In his younger and slimmer days, Fazio served as a volunteer firefighter and umpired high school baseball. He was born in Southern California and later grew up near St. Louis, but he and his wife are happy to call the Chicago area home again with their two children, dog, and cat.

You can follow him @PatrickFazio on Twitter and @PatrickFazioNBC5 on Facebook and Instagram.