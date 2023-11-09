Jason Kelce spent some free time in Chicago during his bye week indulging in some free insults with a side of fries at the city's infamous Wieners Circle -- and he brought a legendary guest with him.

Kelce and Thursday Night Football analyst Andrew Whitworth were spotted at the city's rudest hot dog stand Wednesday night, just ahead of Thursday night's Bears-Panthers matchup.

The Wieners Circle was prepared for their visit, changing their notable sign to read "Welcome the other Kelce brother," according to images posted on social media.

The scene became the source of a flurry of social media videos showing the night as camera crews following Kelce and Whitworth through their taste test.

HILARIOUS: Two legendary o-lineman, Jason Kelce and Andrew Whitworth hanging out at @TheWienerCircle in Chicago pic.twitter.com/lnJd3itbIu — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 9, 2023

Jason Kelce and and Andrew Whitworth are at the @TheWienerCircle pic.twitter.com/Pm1iegejjN — Berk (@ChiBerk96) November 9, 2023

Even the popular employee behind the counter posted footage of the encounter.

Kelce has made plenty of headlines this week despite being off the field during Philadelphia's bye week.

Most recently, news surfaced that he would be featured among People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" finalists.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder… https://t.co/Kzm0xD2aG9 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 8, 2023

Kelce himself has not posted a review on his Wieners Circle visit, however.