Orland Park teacher battling cancer gets surprise of a lifetime

Julie Drew has been teaching fifth grade at Kruse Education Center in Orland Park for 20 years. The beloved teacher and mother of two is known for her warmth and dedication.

But Drew is battling a recurrence of Stage 3 ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed for a second time this summer.

To help bring warmth back into her life this season, staff at the school nominated her for a surprise through Dowling Legacy & Retirement, an Orland Park financial firm assisting in retirement and income planning.

"We were so touched by her story," said CEO Karen Dowling. "Obviously Ms. Drew has gone through quite an uphill battle with her ailments the past few years, so we want to provide some support in our community," Chancellor Lastra of Dowling added.

Drew thought she was going to a "Winter Sing" full-school assembly, but she soon realized the assembly was for her.

And the big surprise?

"Dowling Legacy & Retirement, in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, are so pleased to support you by covering the next 12 months of housing payments for you," Dowling said.

Drew was overcome with emotion as they handed her a check for $26,400.

Her two children and mother were by her side.

"My family and I have been through a lot," Drew told NBC Chicago. "This is my second diagnosis of ovarian cancer. So these kids, my mom, help me daily with everything."

The financial relief is designed to allow her to take more time off of work to focus on family and treatments. She just bought a home two months ago she had been saving for.

"[I was] nervous about doing the mortgage by myself, so this is such an amazing gift," she said. "My kids and I can just feel safe and comfortable, and the school has been phenomenal."

Drew's students were equally excited for her, receiving backpacks and an upcoming pizza party to celebrate.

Inspired by Drew's deep care for the school, Dowling Legacy & Retirement also raised $3,600 to pay off all negative student lunch accounts at Kruse Education Center. Any additional contributions will support Drew and her family.