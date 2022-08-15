Officer Won't Face Charges After Shooting, Killing Hatchet-Wielding Man in Naperville, Prosecutors Say

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says that a Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges after they shot and killed a 28-year-old man who charged at officers while wielding a hatchet.

According to authorities, the officer will not be charged in the shooting death of Edward C. Samaan, which took place on June 3.

"It is my determination that the officer's actions were justified, and no criminal charges will be filed agqainst the officer," Berlin said in a statement.

Berlin's office says it pored over police reports, witness statements, body and in-car cameras, and physical evidence at the scene to make the determination not to charge the officer.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on June 3 when a Naperville police officer saw a Honda Civic drive through a stop sign at the intersection of McDowell Road and Bond Street.

While the officer was conducting a traffic stop, another vehicle, driven by Samaan, pulled up and stopped just feet from the officer.

Samaan then got out of the vehicle with a hatchet in his right hand and ran at the officer, according to prosecutors. The officer pulled out his weapon and fired six shots, five of which struck the man.

He died from his injuries.

Berlin's investigation found that the officer, a 22-year veteran of the force, acted in a "reasonable manner," and that he feared for his life and the life of the individual in the other vehicle.

"Deadly force was necessary to prvent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or others," Berlin said.