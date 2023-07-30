Off-duty Chicago firefighter dies in Lake Michigan Sunday, officials say

An off-duty Chicago firefighter has died after they were pulled underwater while swimming on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the 43-year-old had just finished a shift and went for a swim at 31st Street Beach at approximately 7:30 a.m. when they disappeared beneath the water.

The firefighter was pulled from Lake Michigan, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the man later died from his injuries. A procession took place Sunday afternoon, with firefighters, police officers and paramedics paying tribute to the victim as his body was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The firefighter’s identity has not yet been released, and an autopsy is pending.

No further information was immediately available.