A suburban high school senior is marking a huge milestone in her scouting journey.

Maggie Ritter has become the first female in her Oak Lawn troop to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

An idea to turn an old playground into a community garden at her church in Evergreen Park has earned Ritter the highest achievement in Scouting America.

“It feels great," she said. "It feels amazing, because I can kinda of show other girls in the program what you can do in it."

The 17-year-old senior at Richards High School joined Scouts BSA Troop 618 before the pandemic.

She has earned more than 50 merit badges and for her Eagle Scout project, she took on this service, learning new skills and developing confidence along the way.

“One of the biggest things I learned is how to be a leader and how to step up when other people around you aren’t, to kinda show that I do have a voice even if I’m young,” she said.

On Sunday, Ritter will receive her Eagle medal at the Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to just be recognized for this award and how important it is for my friends and family who have been with me through this journey.”

Ritter spent countless hours transforming the space into something vibrant for members of her church and for neighbors to pick fresh food and vegetables. While she’s aging out of the program, Ritter knows she’s forever a scout.

“I found my voice in scouting,” she said. “I found a whole bunch of friends. It’s just a very friendly organization, everybody wants to see you succeed.”

She said she’s proud of her service and her accomplishment - and hopes her story will inspire other young girls to better their community.

“It’s honestly one of the best experiences I’ve had and I really hope that whoever’s watching this, has the opportunity to have the opportunities that I’ve had,” she said.

Ritter is now raising money to put in a concrete pathway to the community garden at Immanuel United Church of Christ. If you’d like to help with her efforts, you can contact the church at 708-424-3755.