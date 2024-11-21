Retail

Numerous Big Lots stores appear to shift course on closing, including Illinois and Indiana locations: report

Big Lots announced the closures of over 500 stores nationwide earlier this year

By NBC Chicago Staff

After reports emerged earlier this year that Big Lots would be shuttering hundreds of stores nationwide, several of the chain's locations have appeared to change course on closing, including stores in Illinois and Indiana.

According to The Hill, the chain announced plans to close 19 more locations while several locations appeared to backtrack on previously announced closures.

The report stated that banners on the web pages of numerous stores, including locations in New Albany, Indiana, and Franklin Park, Illinois, changed from "closing" to "share your big ideas!"

The apparent shift away from closure was seen on the web pages of Big Lots stores in 17 different states.

In addition to the banner changes for the New Albany and Franklin Park locations, stores slated to close in Round Lake Beach, Country Club Hills and Champaign have remained open.

Stores in Burbank, Calumet City, Crest Hill, Elgin, Fairview Heights, Lockport, Niles and Oakbrook Terrace have already closed.

According to the company's website, 20 Big Lots stores in Illinois remain open.

