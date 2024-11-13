The North Riverside Park Mall debuted a makeover Wednesday, just before the holiday rush.

The Feil Organization, which bought the mall 20 years ago, planned a $9 million renovation project earlier this year.

"It’s bright, it’s beautiful, it’s creature comforts and we have all the amenities here," said Glenn Lindholm, general manager of the mall. "I think that’s what sets us apart.”

The renovations included modernizing the mall with new floors, ceilings, paint and light fixtures, along with new retailers. The mall now has 88 percent occupancy.

"With the online shopping that’s out today you have to create a reason why people want to come into the mall," Lindholm told NBC 5.

Brian Lade, the regional asset manager at The Feil Organization, believes modernizing the interior will translate to more sales.

"You get more customers, it’s more inviting, people come and stay longer, and when they stay longer they probably spend more money," he said.

But it's more than just investing in upgrades, it's also investing in the community.

"I think that’s the way we stay ahead of the curve. We don’t know where online shopping’s going to go, but we have to stay relevant with the needs of the people right now," Lindholm said.

They took community and market feedback to bring in new retailers. The mall also has an events program for the community.

"We’re the center of the community, and people and customers use this as town center, and we’re happy to have them do that," Lade told NBC 5.

Longtime mall walkers were pleased with the renovations Wednesday.

“It’s very important, it’s a part of my life," said Tibor Holly, who has walked the mall interior for decades. “Forty-five minutes every day, it’s good for my health."

Mall managers said they have plans for more upgrades and new tenants to come in the near future.