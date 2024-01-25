Northwestern's handling of allegedly antisemitic incidents under investigation by US Department of Education

The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into Northwestern University’s handling of alleged antisemitic incidents.

The university was notified Tuesday of a complaint that alleged it was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which protects people from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The complaint was filed by Zachary Marschall, the editor in chief of Campus Reform, a conservative website, over the university’s response to allegedly antisemitic incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7.

According to a letter from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, the complaint alleges that Northwestern “discriminated against students on the basis of national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) by failing to respond appropriately to incidents of harassment in October, November and December.”

Marschall’s complaint cited events held on campus last fall, including a vigil where the colors of the Palestinian flag were projected onto Deering Library, and a student walkout demanding the university end relationships with organizations supporting Israel, according to the Daily Northwestern, the university’s student newspaper.

“Northwestern is committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for everyone in our community. Northwestern does not tolerate antisemitism or discriminatory acts directed at any individual based upon their race, religion, national origin or other protected categories,” the university said in a statement.

In November, university president Michael Schill announced the formation of an Advisory Committee Against Antisemitism and Hate.

The advisory committee, made up of faculty, staff, students, alumni and trustees, will make recommendations to the president and provost on personal and community well-being.

“The advisory committee will meet with various constituencies on campus to assess the climate with respect to antisemitism and other forms of hate, including Islamophobia. Committee members will advise the Provost and me on issues related to safety and, when relevant, make recommendations to enhance protection,” Schill said in a statement.