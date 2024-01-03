Andersonville neighbors outraged after antisemitic flyers seen on cars in neighborhood

Residents in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood are expressing outrage after dozens of antisemitic flyers were spotted on cars in the North Side neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, an investigation into the hateful flyers is underway, with no one currently in custody.

The flyers served as a shock to Andersonville resident Gwane Jacobson, who said she assumed it was garbage that was on her car Wednesday morning.

Jacobson said that when she turned the paper over, she saw an antisemitic message that blamed Jews for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to what she noticed on her own car, Jacobson said she eventually gathered over 60 flyers along the 5400 block of North Magnolia Avenue, all containing hateful messages regarding Jews and Judaism.

"What we can and should do as neighbors is look out for one another and teach our children that they're wrong," Jacobson said.

48th Ward Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth said her ward has long been a beacon of diversity, and called the messages "unacceptable."

"We don't know what their motives are, we just know we need to keep each other safe," Manaa-Hoppenworth told NBC Chicago.

No injuries were reported as Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.