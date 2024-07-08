Northwestern College, a for-profit college in Chicago's south suburbs, abruptly closed its doors Saturday, according to a message posted on its website.

The message posted on the Oak Lawn school's website said the "difficult decision" to cease operations was made by the college's administration "after careful analysis of its current and projected fiscal position."

"Northwestern College has supplied highly skilled professionals to the Chicago area for over 122 years, and while we are saddened by the need to end our educational mission, we will maintain our legacy in the thousands of graduates that have been part of our history," the message read, in part.

Northwestern College, formerly known as Northwestern Business College, said students will be able to finish their programs at other higher education institutions, depending on their degree. Among the institutions are Prairie State College, Moraine Valley Community College, Chamberlain University and Malcolm X College.

Individual schools will have information on their websites about their policy on transfer credits earned at other institutions of higher learning, the college said. The for-profit academic institution was founded in 1902 with the goal of "providing people with the specialized training necessary for a successful career in business," according to its website.

The college, more than a century-old, is not affiliated with Northwestern University in Evanston.

Northwestern College has notified the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT), and Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management (CAHIIM) of the college’s closure.

Student Information:

To aid students, we have worked with institutions that offer similar programs to work with Northwestern College students to be able to finish their programs. Individual schools will have information on their websites about their policy on transfer credits earned at other institutions of higher learning. Recommendations for options to transfer where you can continue pursuing your degree program are below: