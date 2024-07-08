Northwestern College in Oak Lawn announces sudden closure after 122 years

South suburban Oak Lawn's more than century-old Northwestern College, formerly known as Northwestern Business College, permanently closed its doors on Saturday, according to a notice posted on its website.

The message regarding the abrupt closure said the "difficult decision" to cease operations was made by the college's administration "after careful analysis of its current and projected fiscal position."

"Northwestern College has supplied highly skilled professionals to the Chicago area for over 122 years, and while we are saddened by the need to end our educational mission, we will maintain our legacy in the thousands of graduates that have been part of our history," the message read, in part.

Northwestern College said students will be able to finish their programs at other higher education institutions, depending on their degree. Among the institutions are Prairie State College, Moraine Valley Community College, Chamberlain University and Malcolm X College.

Individual schools will have information on their websites about their policy on transfer credits earned at other institutions of higher learning, the college said. The for-profit academic institution was founded in 1902 with the goal of "providing people with the specialized training necessary for a successful career in business," according to its website.