Chicago

Northbound Lake Shore Drive Shut Down Near Museums for ‘Police Investigation'

All northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in downtown Chicago, near the city's popular Museum Campus, due to a "police investigation," officials said.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the northbound traffic was shut down just before 2 p.m. at 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

"Seek alternate route," OEMC tweeted.

Local

Chicago White Sox 11 mins ago

White Sox Home Opener Delayed Due to Weather

Chicago White Sox 29 mins ago

White Sox Starting Lineup Set in Return to Guaranteed Rate Field

Police said the officers were canvassing the area from Tuesday's shooting incident.

"All traffic is being re-routed to exit Columbus and Roosevelt," the department stated.

Northbound Lake Shore Drive was closed between 18th Drive and Roosevelt Road. The lanes reopened just before 3 p.m., authorities said.

The area marks the scene where a toddler was critically wounded in an apparent road rage shooting this week.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Chicagolake shore drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us