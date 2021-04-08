Northbound Lake Shore Drive Shut Down Near Museums for ‘Police Investigation'

All northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in downtown Chicago, near the city's popular Museum Campus, due to a "police investigation," officials said.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the northbound traffic was shut down just before 2 p.m. at 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

"Seek alternate route," OEMC tweeted.

Police said the officers were canvassing the area from Tuesday's shooting incident.

"All traffic is being re-routed to exit Columbus and Roosevelt," the department stated.

Northbound Lake Shore Drive was closed between 18th Drive and Roosevelt Road. The lanes reopened just before 3 p.m., authorities said.

The area marks the scene where a toddler was critically wounded in an apparent road rage shooting this week.

Check back for more on this developing story.