Buckingham Fountain to turn on this weekend, marking unofficial start of summer in Chicago

Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain is set to switch on Saturday afternoon, marking the unofficial start of summer in Chicago as visitors will now be greeted by the majestic fountain when in Grant Park.

The "Switch on Summer" event also launches the city's 12th season of the "Night Out in the Parks" events series, featuring performances from six local arts partners.

Saturday's event is slated to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the official fountain switch on scheduled for 12 p.m. following a 20-minute speaking program from city officials and the CEO of ComEd, who is sponsoring the event.

This year's "Switch on Summer" marks the 10th season of turning the fountain on in a ceremony to mark the start of summer in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Park District, the landmark first flowed May 26, 1927.