Newborn dies after pregnant mother killed in Portage Park shooting

A newborn baby died on Thursday, one week after his mother was shot and killed in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 16, when a 35-year-old woman was shot in the chest in the 5800 block of West Newport Avenue. The woman was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Her newborn baby survived for a week, but was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The baby died from complications of prematurity, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office stated.

Detectives were speaking with a person of interest following the shooting, police said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.