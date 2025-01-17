35-year-old woman shot to death in Portage Park

No charges have been announced after a 35-year-old woman was fatally shot early Thursday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

At around 4:50 a.m., the 35-year-old woman was in the 5800 block of West Newport Avenue when she was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

The unidentified woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she died, police said.

Area 5 detectives were speaking with a person of interest, authorities said.

There was no further information available.