Ring in the New Year with your family by joining in on beloved Chicago traditions, and save money while you’re at it.

From the iconic Navy Pier lights show to ZooLights and museums, there are many affordable things to do on New Year’s Eve that people of all ages can enjoy. Here’s a round up of some events and activities to consider for Dec. 31, 2023.

Navy Pier

Enjoy the iconic fireworks display set to ring in the New Year at Navy Pier. Guests are welcome to wait anywhere on the pier for free to watch the lakefront show set to begin at 11:50 p.m.

Lincoln Park ZooLights

Enjoy the dazzling lights at Lincoln Park’s ZooLights. The zoo is hosting a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration with countdowns every hour for those looking to sleep earlier. Tickets start at $7, but ZooLights is free every Monday – which means you might want to think about making it out there on Jan. 1 which also falls on a Monday.

Brookfield Zoo New Year’s Eve

Join in on the Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic on New Year’s Eve. The zoo will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. with animals, live entertainment, light shows, a dance party and more. Tickets for children and adults over 12 are $29.95 and children between the ages of 3 to 11 can enter for $20.95. Buy tickets here.

Visit a Chicago museum

Here's which museums are open on New Years Eve, and when:

Adler Planetarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Field Museum: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum of Science and Industry: Open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shedd Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ice skating

Glide into the New Year by ice skating. Access to these ice skating rinks are either affordable or free on New Year’s Eve, especially if you bring your own pair of skates

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink: Skating is free, skate rentals are $20 each

Navy Pier: Skating is free, skate rentals are $20 each

Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon: $20 tickets can be purchased online

Winterland at Gallagher Way: Entry into Gallagher Way which houses the Gallagher Ice Rink is $4

Watch NBC 5's "A Very Chicago New Year"

If you're looking to celebrate the New Year from the comfort of your home, you can watch NBC 5's show at 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 31. The annual, Emmy-nominated "A Very Chicago New Year" will bring in an all-star lineup of hosts and performances, including Chicago music legend and Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel.

Viewers will be given the chance to virtually test their Chicago trivia live for a chance at winning $2,024.

The NYE special will air at 11 p.m. on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel, available on PEacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. It will also be available on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

More on how to stream it live here.