New playground opens at Ronald McDonald House near suburban hospital

The Ronald McDonald House near Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood debuted a new playground this week, made possible by a family who stayed at the house in 1999.

“Our son was airlifted to Loyola 25 years ago, this month actually, for a life threatening infection. And we stayed here which allowed us to be close to him,” Gina Wilch told NBC Chicago.

The Wilch’s newborn son, Justin, had bacterial meningitis at the time. Staying at Ronald McDonald House allowed Gina and her husband, Don, to be near their son at the hospital.

“Ronald McDonald House is such a treasure for people,” Wilch said.

Wilch now owns Play Design Scapes, a playground design and installation company. She said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana approached her about a playground, unaware of her history with the organization.

“They didn't know I had been here and they're like, ‘I don't know if you're familiar with Ronald McDonald House,’ and I’m like, ‘Just a little bit,” Wilch said.

After working to determine the design, Don Wilch installed most of the equipment himself.

“Sweat equity,” Don Wilch said. “I feel like I did something.”

“We gave them really good prices, but then I presented them with a zero invoice at the end, so that the whole thing was donated to them,” Wilch said.

The donation blew away the local Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“We were shocked and thrilled because every time we get a donation, we can then defer monies back to other family services, which is so important to us,” said Lisa Mitchell, Chief Program Officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Every year, as many as 700 families receiving treatment at Loyola University Medical Center and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital will now have access to the playground and the comfort it provides.

“They stayed when their future was very unknown. And they walked that path and now have come back around to support families for, you know, the next generation and we're so grateful,” Mitchell said.

About to turn 25 years old, Justin Wilch joined his sister, parents and grandparents at the ribbon cutting, a full circle moment for their family.

“He has disabilities, but he is such a fun kid and there’s just never a dull moment and he loves life and he's happy and I'm so grateful to be able to do this for other kids so that they have a little place of fun,” Wilch said.