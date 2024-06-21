New grocery store to open first Chicago location inside former Dom's spot

Weeks after Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen and Market locations abruptly shut down stores in Chicago midshift, it appears a new grocery store will be taking up shop in one of their prominent locations.

The Fresh Market announced this week that it will open a new location in the former Dom's store in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, marking the chain's first location in Chicago.

“We're thrilled to announce that The Fresh Market will be opening a new location in Chicago's vibrant Lincoln Park neighborhood this fall," the company said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Our new store will be located at 2730 N. Halsted St., the former site of Dom’s Kitchen and Market. We understand how cherished Dom’s was to the local community, and we are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience that honors this legacy."

Details on a specific opening date were not immediately released, but the company said more details would be announced closer to the "grand opening in fall 2024."

Currently, Fresh Market has stores in Wilmette, Lake Forest, Geneva and Crystal Lake.

Dom's Kitchen and Foxtrot, popular grocery and market chains in Chicago, unexpectedly closed several stores in late April -- to the surprise of both customers and several employees.

Signs were posted to numerous stores as the chains announced the abrupt closures of two Dom's stores and 33 Foxtrots across the Chicago, Dallas and D.C. areas.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," a notice from the companies read at the time.

Outfox Hospitality filed for bankruptcy last month, Eater Chicago reported, but a company known as Further Point Enterprises placed a winning bid on Foxtrot's assets at auction just before the filing.

Since then, Foxtrot's former CEO announced plans to reopen certain locations.

According to a spokesperson, Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola plans to open several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin this summer.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Gold Coast and Old Town locations would be among those reopening, but further details remained unclear.