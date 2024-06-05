Which Foxtrot stores will reopen in Chicago? Here's what we know

Foxtrot is set to make a return to Chicago this summer, but not all stores are coming back.

According to a spokesperson, Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola plans to open several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin this summer.

"A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon," the chain wrote on social media.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Gold Coast and Old Town locations would be among those reopening, but further details remained unclear.

Foxtrot, which merged with fellow specialty grocer Dom's in November 2023 and moved under parent company Outfox Hospitality, unexpectedly closed several stores in April -- to the surprise of customers, vendors and even employees. The closures included two Dom's stores and 33 Foxtrots across the Chicago, Dallas and D.C. areas.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," a notice from the companies read at the time.

Outfox Hospitality filed for bankruptcy last month, Eater Chicago reported, noting that a company known as Further Point Enterprises had placed a winning bid on Foxtrot's assets at auction just before the filing.

According to the spokesperson, the new company retained "Foxtrot’s intellectual property and some locations."

The reopened stores "will maintain the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers," the spokesperson said.

Whether or not employees who lost their jobs in the closures will be rehired remains unclear.