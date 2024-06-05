Foxtrot is coming back to Chicago, will reopen some stores following abrupt closures

Foxtrot is coming back to Chicago following the popular market's sudden and controversial closure in the city earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson, Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola plans to open several locations in Chicago, Dallas and Austin this summer.

"A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon," the chain wrote on social media.

Foxtrot, which merged with fellow specialty grocer Dom's in November 2023 and moved under parent company Outfox Hospitality, unexpectedly closed several stores in April -- to the surprise of customers, vendors and even employees. The closures included two Dom's stores and 33 Foxtrots across the Chicago, Dallas and D.C. areas.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," a notice from the companies read at the time.

Outfox Hospitality filed for bankruptcy last month, Eater Chicago reported, noting that a company known as Further Point Enterprises had placed a winning bid on Foxtrot's assets at auction just before the filing.

According to a spokesperson, the new company retained "Foxtrot’s intellectual property and some locations." The exact locations that will reopen, however, weren't immediately released.

The reopened stores "will maintain the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers," the spokesperson said.