Nearby police surveillance camera wasn't working at time of deadly shooting of Dexter Reed

NBC 5 Investigates has learned a Chicago Police Department surveillance camera, located just feet from where police fatally shot 26-year old Dexter Reed following an exchange of gunfire last month, wasn’t working at the time of the deadly encounter.

The March 21 incident near Humboldt Park ended with Reed being killed and left another officer with a gunshot wound to his wrist.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the shooting incident, said the POD camera in close proximity to the deadly shooting had a “defect” that allowed it to livestream, but meant it failed to record video of the incident.

NBC 5 Investigates has asked for more clarity on what happened with this particular POD camera and how many others might not be working. A spokesman for Mayor Brandon Johnson said he would get back to us.

The camera angle could’ve provided additional insight into the actions of Reed and the 11th district tactical unit officers.

“It's critical to look at an incident not from a single perspective but from multiple perspectives and put those put those together to get a better understanding the whole so it's deeply unfortunate that that over that overhead perspective that could have given a broader perspective of what was happening including what was happening immediately before the officers got out of their car” wasn’t available, said Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor who studies police strategies and their impacts on communities. He also reviewed the body camera videos released by COPA.

COPA, which is investigating the incident, released more than 30 videos Tuesday – including body-worn camera videos, along with use of force reports, 911 calls and third-party videos that provided additional insight.

In the barrage of gunfire – which included 96 shots in 41 seconds - one officer can be seen on his own body camera unloading and reloading multiple magazines into his gun.

He later remarks to a fellow officer: “Did he start shooting at us?”

A female officer replies: “Don’t say anything. Do you hear me? Be quiet.”

COPA’s statement Tuesday said it appears Reed did fire first before officers returned fire, but it’s difficult to see from the body cameras released.

A week before Civilian Office of Police Accountability released the videos from the shooting of Dexter Reed, the head of COPA crafted a letter calling on Chicago's police superintendent to strip the four officers of their police powers.

In the letter, COPA's chief administrator said she questions the validity of the officers' stories – stating it seems unclear how the officers knew Dexter Reed wasn't wearing a seatbelt given their location to him and the dark tint on his SUV windows.

Andrea Kersten also wrote she has "grave concerns" about the officers' ability to determine what is necessary and reasonable deadly force.

Of the 96 shots fired at Reed, one officer fired at least 50 times - including after Reed was lying on the ground.

NBC 5 Investigates obtained a copy of the letter late Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation by COPA is not over, the office will work to determine what departmental policies – if any – were potentially violated.

In a statement, Chicago police said they cannot make a determination on this shooting until all facts are known and the investigation has concluded.

An NBC 5 Investigates’ review of Chicago Police data found that officers in the 11th police district – where this shooting took place – use force more than any other police district in all of Chicago.

The department’s own data shows there have been at least 62 use of force incidents this year alone.

In fact, since 2020, the 11th district has outpaced all other police districts when it comes to use of force.