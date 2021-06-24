Navy Pier Won't Have Fireworks for Fourth of July

For the second year in a row, Navy Pier will not put on a fireworks display for the Fourth of July.

The Chicago attraction announced its Fourth of July weekend festivities on Thursday, releasing a schedule of programming and activities.

But its "signature 15-minute fireworks display" won't be held this year due to "limited preparation time and resources needed to accommodate the high volume of guests anticipated over the holiday weekend."

“Navy Pier is committed to delivering safe, quality experiences, and an event of this nature typically requires months of advanced planning, which we were not able to implement this year due to uncertain timelines related to COVID-19 cases and restrictions in Illinois and Chicago,” Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a statement.

Planning for the fireworks celebration would have needed to begin in March to procure the necessary security resources and put a safety plan in place for the more than 100,000 guests the attractions says would visit Navy Pier that day, as it's typically the only formal fireworks show in the city each year for the holiday.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Illinois' and Chicago's reopening plans - both entered a full reopening in Phase 5 earlier this month - Navy Pier couldn't begin to prepare for a fireworks show in time for the Fourth of July.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to forgo our Fourth of July fireworks tradition once again," Gardner continued. "However, we look forward to welcoming guests throughout the weekend for family-friendly festivities and other treasured Pier-wide experiences in dining, boating, shopping, free entertainment and more.”

This is the second consecutive year Navy Pier has not hosted a fireworks show for the Fourth of July, cancelling the display in 2020 due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

More details on Navy Pier's holiday weekend plans can be found at the attraction website. Navy Pier noted that the Fourth of July celebration will see a heightened level of security measures, with anyone under 18 required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times, and all bags subject to inspection.

Bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, skate shoes, coolers, outside alcohol, fireworks and weapons are prohibited, and Navy Pier said that if it reaches capacity limits, gates will close to the public and entry will not be permitted.

Navy Pier will resume its ongoing summer fireworks series on July 7, setting off displays every Wednesday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend.