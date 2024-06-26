Navy Pier will make history this week as it will host its first-ever block party, and they will have a special theme to mark the occasion.

The block party, set to get underway Wednesday afternoon, is the first of two such parties Navy Pier will host this summer, according to a press release.

The 90’s themed summer extravaganza will also take place July 31, and both parties will run from 3 to 9 p.m., officials said.

The event is completely free for attendees, and will take place along the south dock at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment and activities, from live performances to face paint to 90’s board games.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., live music will be played in the beer garden, according to the press release.

Party-goers who need their 90’s fix can head to the Wave Wall Stage between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for 90’s themed hip-hop dance performances and workshops, where 90’s DJ sets will be played as well. If that’s still not enough, there will be 90’s beat-making, video games and freestyle sessions along the south dock.

At the entrance of the event, The Chicago Fire Department will have a dive tank and a fast boat water display. Attendees will also be greeted with a bouncy house and a booth showcasing 90’s airbrush t-shirts.

For the full list and schedule of activities, visit the website here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The night will end with Navy Pier's Wednesday night fireworks. The free fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

If you miss the June block party, mark your calendars for the next one on July 31 in the same location.