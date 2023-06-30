NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Here's what to know about the concerts, free events and other entertainment

Some of the world's best racecar drivers will face off this weekend, zooming throughout the streets of downtown Chicago in NASCAR's first-ever street race.

While racing will no doubt be the focus of the two-day event, it's just part of the festivities planned over the Fourth of July weekend. From meeting drivers to taking a ride on a Ferris wheel, NASCAR fans -- no matter their age -- will be able to stay entertained in a number of different ways.

And that doesn't even cover the musical performances.

The first of them all, a pre-race concert featuring the Black Crowes, kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Following the conclusion of The Loop 121, a series race sanctioned by The International Motor Sports Association, The Chainsmokers will perform to the thousands in attendance at Grant Park. Their concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Blues and country artist Charley Crockett will open the second day of festivities, with a pre-race concert at noon. Before the main event of the weekend -- Grant Park 220, the NASCAR Cup Series street course race -- spectators will have the chance to see country superstar Miranda Lambert show off her musical talents. Her concert is planned for 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the race at 4 p.m.

For those without tickets, NASCAR Village, a free-to-the-public festival, will be set up during the course of the event.

The experience will open to the public each day at 9 a.m. and will include NASCAR pace car displays as well as interactive exhibits from the Museum of Science and Industry and the Field Museum, a spokesperson previously told NBC Chicago.

Whether you have specific questions for NASCAR pros or are just interested in what they have to say, at least eight different question-and-answer sessions are taking place. Here's the schedule:

Saturday

1-1:15 p.m. - Q&A with Riley Herbst and Cole Custer, NXS drivers of the No. 98 and 00 Ford (Ford Display)

1:15-1:30 p.m. - Q&A with John Hunter Nemechek, NCS driver of the No. 20 Toyota (Toyota Racing Display)

Sunday

1-1:15 p.m. - Q&A with Bubba Wallace, NCS driver of the No. 23 Toyota (McDonald’s Display)

1:15-1:30 p.m. - Q&A with Ross Chastain, NCS driver of the No. 1 Chevy (Chevrolet Racing Display)

1:30-1:45 p.m. - Q&A with Alex Bowman, NCS driver of the No. 48 Chevy (Chevrolet Racing Display)

1:30-1:45 p.m. - Q&A with Chase Briscoe, NCS driver of the No. 14 Ford (Ford Display)

2-2:15 p.m. - Q&A with Denny Hamlin, NCS driver of the No. 11 Toyota (Toyota Racing Display)

2-2:15 p.m. - Q&A with Kyle Busch, NCS driver of the No. 8 Chevy (Chevrolet Racing Display)

Prior to The Chainsmokers concert on Saturday, fans will get to chance to cheer on the drivers participating in the Grant Park 220 as they take the stage.

The fun doesn't stop there.

NASCAR is calling all ticketholders to descend on Grant Park after the drivers are introduced, where it will take the sport's largest crowd selfie.