NASCAR Chicago Street Race timing: What to know ahead of historic event

History will be made this weekend, as NASCAR takes the streets in downtown Chicago for an unprecedented race in a setting far different from the sprawling suburban oval-shaped courses drivers have grown accustomed to.

Across two days, multiple races will take place on the uniquely challenging 2.2-mile course that weaves through downtown Chicago, giving drivers and spectators a view unlike any other during a race.

With downtown Chicago transformed for the weekend to accommodate the event, attendees and residents alike are wondering when they can access the event and how traffic is impacted.

From attendees wondering when gates open and when races start to residents wondering how long traffic will be impacted and where to tune in, here's what to know about this weekend's historic NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing on the 2.2-mile course this weekend.

The Xfinity Series, which is considered the second-highest level of stock car racing below the Cup Series, will race on Saturday, July 1, at 4 p.m. CT.

The Cup Series race is set for Sunday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

When do gates open?

Gates for fans attending the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing on the 2.2-mile course this weekend.

The Xfinity Series, which is considered the second-highest level of stock car racing below the Cup Series, will race on Saturday, July 1, at 4 p.m. CT.

The Cup Series race is set for Sunday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

A full schedule of events for the weekend can be found below:

Saturday, July 1 (all coverage on USA Network and streaming online)

Xfinity Series practice, 10 a.m. CT

Xfinity Series qualifying, 11 a.m. CT

“NASCAR America” live show, 12 p.m. CT

Cup Series practice, 12:30 p.m. CT

Cup Series qualifying, 1:30 p.m. CT

“Countdown to Green” pre-race show, 3:30 p.m. CT

Xfinity Series race – The Loop 121, 4 p.m. CT

Xfinity Series post-race show, 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, July 2 (coverage on NBC and streaming on Peacock)

“Countdown to Green” pre-race show, 4 p.m. CT

Cup Series race – Grant Park 220, 4:30 p.m. CT

Cup Series post-race show, 8 p.m. CT (exclusively on Peacock)

Where is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course?

The Chicago course is located in the heart of the city. Drivers will begin the race of South Columbus Drive alongside the iconic Buckingham Fountain before turning onto East Balbo Drive and staring directly at Lake Michigan. Subsequent turns will be made onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive, East Roosevelt Road, back onto South Columbus Drive and East Balbo Drive, then South Michigan Avenue, Congress Plaza and Michigan Avenue again before starting the lap all over on South Columbus Drive.

Here’s a map of the course layout, courtesy of NASCAR:

NASCAR A detailed map of the Chicago Street Course track layout.

How much longer will the race impact traffic for?

A few more closures are still slated to take effect ahead of the race, with certain closures remaining in effect for up to two weeks following the conclusion of this weekend's events.

Here's a look at remaining closures and the reopening schedule for after the race:

June 30

Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive.

July 1

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge Drive and Randolph Street.

Other race weekend closures include full shut downs of:

SB DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive

NB DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge to Randolph Street

NB Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive

SB Michigan Avenue from Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive

Monroe Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Rad to Monroe Drive

Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus Drive

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ida B. Wells from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Congress Circle

Full map of all street closures

Reopening Schedule

July 2

At the end of the event, officials said the priority will be centered on opening up DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue "as soon as possible."

Northbound Lake Shore Drive is scheduled to reopen between McFetridge and Monroe and southbound Michigan Avenue will reopen between Roosevelt and Monroe sometime before 7 a.m. on July 3, officials said.

July 3

At least one lane of traffic is expected to reopen on southbound Lake Shore Drive by midnight on July 3. Northbound Michigan Avenue and eastbound Roosevelt Road will also see one lane reopen, while all of westbound Roosevelt Road is expected to reopen.

July 4-5

Beginning at midnight and continuing through 4 p.m., officials are expected to continue to remove track wall from the event on southbound Lake Shore Drive, fully reopening the road after 4 p.m., officials said.

Then, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the morning hours of July 5, the remaining walls on northbound Michigan Avenue will be removed, "allowing for three lanes" to reopen.

Between July 5 and July 6 Congress Circle is expected to fully reopen.

Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo is expected to remain closed in both directions. Balbo Drive will also remain closed to traffic between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Jackson Drive will remain closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive in both directions. Closures will also continue on Columbus Drive.

Columbus Drive reopens in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Jakcson Boulevard, but one lane remains closed between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard in both directions.

Ida B. Wells between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive fully reopens.

Jackson Boulevard and Columbus Drive intersection reopens.

Northbound Columbus Drive reopens fully between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard.

Balbo Drive reopens between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

All streets, parking and sidewalks are reopened.

Alternate Routes

For those needing to travel north or south, officials recommend:

• State St.

• Dearborn St. (NB)

• LaSalle St. (NB and SB)

• Wells St. (SB)

• Franklin St. (NB)

• Upper Wacker Dr. (NB and SB)

For west or east:

• Upper Wacker. (EB and WB)

• Randolph St. (WB)

• Washington. (EB)

• Madison Ave. (WB)

• Roosevelt Rd. (EB and WB)

• 18th St. (EB and WB)

• 22nd St / Cermak (EB and WB)

Lower Wacker Drive will be promoted for through traffic to avoid the Loop.

How can I watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

All coverage from Chicago will be broadcasted courtesy of NBC Sports, airing NBC and USA Network. You can also stream action live on NBC.com and Peacock.

Rick Allen (play-by-play) and Steve Letarte (analysis) will be on the call, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Mike Bagley stationed at different turns throughout the track for additional coverage and analysis. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman will be reporting live from pit road with updates.