Naperville's Ribfest comes to an end after 35 years in western suburbs

A long-standing tradition for many families is now over after organizers of Naperville’s Ribfest announced the festival has come to an end for good after 35 years.

Ribfest, hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday citing high costs.

“It was fun and that’s sad to hear,” Wheaton resident Erin O’Connell told NBC Chicago. “Sad news for them.”

Organizers moved the festival to Wheaton from Naperville after the lease expired, saying in a statement in part:

"We found a new location in Wheaton at the county fairgrounds but the costs of the event post-COVID were very high and we were not able to generate enough income to be profitable. It is with great sadness that we will not be able to continue on with Ribfest in the future. We can be proud of the years of service we have given to our town and families.”

“I was part of it for two years here on the grounds,” said Jim McGuire, who is the manager and CEO of the DuPage County Fair Association. “It was a cool event, people really enjoyed it so its sad.”

McGuire told NBC Chicago that while he’s disappointed by the news, he understands where organizers are coming from.

“A big part of their event is entertainment, top-tier entertainment for those draws has gotten extremely expensive—it’s really hard,” he said.

The Exchange Club of Naperville said over the last 35 years, it raised more than $22 million for different causes, agencies and families in the community, and credits the huge success of Ribfest for making it possible.