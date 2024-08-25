Multiple electric vehicles damaged in fire at Rivian's central Illinois plant

An unspecified number of vehicles were damaged on Saturday night when flames erupted at Rivian's central Illinois plant, authorities said.
At around 9:45 p.m., first responders were called about a vehicle fire at the electric vehicle manufacturer's Normal plant, officials told WEEK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Peoria. Photos captured at the scene showed smoke and flames pouring out of at least one vehicle.
A cause of the fire remained unclear Sunday evening.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.