Multiple electric vehicles damaged in fire at Rivian's central Illinois plant

At around 9:45 p.m., first responders were called about a vehicle fire at the electric vehicle manufacturer's Normal plant, officials told WEEK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Peoria.

An unspecified number of vehicles were damaged on Saturday night when flames erupted at Rivian's central Illinois plant, authorities said.

At around 9:45 p.m., first responders were called about a vehicle fire at the electric vehicle manufacturer's Normal plant, officials told WEEK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Peoria. Photos captured at the scene showed smoke and flames pouring out of at least one vehicle.

A cause of the fire remained unclear Sunday evening.

