Streets in Chicago have reopened following celebrations of Mexican Independence Day in the downtown area.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communication blocked access to the Downtown Business District to help ease traffic congestion, setting up checkpoints for residents and workers to enter the area.

Those closures were cleared early Monday morning, officials said, though Jackson did remain closed after the conclusion of the El Grito festival in Grant Park.

That news comes one day after officials shut down numerous downtown streets and blocked off exit ramps from the Kennedy, Dan Ryan and Stevenson Expressways. They also instituted access limitations to downtown areas, with designated checkpoints set up for residents, employees and emergency workers.

Access points in the Central Business District would be set up at:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

Desplaines/Canal

18th/State

18th/Michigan

18th/Indiana

The city’s Central Business District is an area bounded by Division Street to the north, Halsted Street to the west, 18th Street to the south and DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the east.