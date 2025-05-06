Elmhurst Hospital, owned by Endeavor Health, will be closing its specialty Wound Care clinic this summer, according to a statement from the company.

The closure after Endeavor announced six of its hospitals, including Elmhurst, received "A" grades for hospital safety and quality care as part of a recent report from independent organization Leapfrog.

The clinic, which focuses on advanced treatment of chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers, extremity ulcers, pressure ulcers and wounds from surgery or trauma, will no longer offer services beginning June 17, 2025, the hospital said. Inpatient Wound Care services will still be available.

A reason for the closure was not provided.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are working with our patients to transition their care in a timely manner to a location that is most convenient for them," the hospital said in a statement emailed to NBC Chicago. Endeavor Health added that the change impacts a "very small number of staff (fewer than 10)."

Endeavor said its Edward Hospital wound clinic, approximately 18 miles southwest in Naperville, will continue to operate.

According to Endeavor Health's website, Wound Care clinics at the hospital system offer in-depth specialty care to treat chronic wounds.

"Having a wound that won’t heal can affect your whole life," the hospital said. "A non-healing wound that hasn’t responded to conventional treatment within four weeks is a serious medical condition that requires specialized care."

The specialized clinic also helps to coordinate care family physicians, and coordinates treatment with home care when needed, the site said.

In 2023, NorthShore University Health System rebranded to Endeavor Health after merging with Edward-Elmhurst Hospital. With nine hospitals and more than 300 care sites in the Chicago area, it is currently the third largest health system in Illinois.

In January of 2025, the hospital system laid off approximately 100 people in a move to "discontinue inpatient psychiatric services" at Northers Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. The hospital cited low demand for inpatient behavioral health services as the reason behind the staff cuts.

According to a report from Crain's, the hospital system reported a $127 million loss on $4.4 billion in revenue in 2024.