Chicago's Au Cheval closed for ‘refresh,' but when will it reopen?

Au Cheval has been ranked among the best places in America to get a cheeseburger, according to Yelp

By NBC Chicago Staff

Au Cheval, one of Chicago’s most famous burger spots, is temporarily closed for a refresh, the company has announced.

The restaurant, famous for its burgers and cozy décor, closed its doors on Monday for what the company is calling a “refresh,” though further specifics were not immediately available on what may change.

According to the company’s website, the restaurant will likely be reopened by late May, though an exact date was not given.

Au Cheval, located at 800 West Randolph in the West Loop, “elevates traditional fare” on a menu that specializes in craft burgers and cheeseburgers. It was ranked in Nov. 2024 as one of America’s “Best Places to Get a Cheeseburger,” according to Yelp, and is well-known for not accepting reservations for diners.

Fortunately for those seeking to get their “Cheval” fix, the company’s Small Cheval locations in Chicago are still open, serving burgers along with fried chicken, milkshakes, and a variety of draft and canned beers.

A full list of those locations can be found on the Small Cheval website.

