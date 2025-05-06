Multiple Chicago locations named to Yelp's 2025 list of 100 best local businesses

With summer and days of outdoor shopping on the way, a recent list from Yelp aims to steer shoppers looking to support local small businesses in the right direction.

Luckily for Chicago-area residents, five businesses within the city made the cut on Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Local Businesses, with several other Midwestern locations named to the list as well.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The list identified a few shared trends among the included businesses, highlighting an inviting atmosphere, personal connections between employees and shoppers as well as good value at a time of economic uncertainty.

The businesses that made the unranked list were separated into five categories: Home & Auto Services, Food, Retail Stores, Personal Care & Wellness, and Family & Pets.

Two Chicago businesses were included in the list's first category, with Pilsen-based 2 Guys Construction and Loyal Handyman highlighted. The businesses in this section were praised for convenience, clear communication and a developed reputation.

When it comes to Personal Care & Wellness, another pair of Chicago businesses received high honors, with Lincoln Square's Ipop Central and Salon Glow Chicago in Lincoln Park included.

The final Chicago inclusion on the list came in the Family & Pets category, with Tucker Pup's Pet Resort in the West Loop honored for its luxurious services offered to furry friends.

Although no other Illinois businesses were named to this year's list, there's still one more location within the Chicago area that shoppers can check out: the candy store Albanese Confectionery, located in Merrillville, Indiana.

Families looking for a dose of nostalgia can find bulk candies with a plethora of locally made gummies, chocolates and nuts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A full look at the criteria for the 2025 list and all of the businesses that were included can be found here.