More antisemitic graffiti found in suburban Northbrook

Numerous instances of antisemitic graffiti and messages were reported over the weekend in suburban Northbrook, leaving residents to clean up and demand answers.

After vandals tagged a pro-Israel sign in front of the home of Michael and Lydia Wechsler with the phrase “Free Palestine,” the couple was quick to promise to respond with positivity.

“We don’t feel like we’re victims,” Michael Wechsler said. “It’s an inconvenience. We’ll come back stronger.”

The incident followed a high-profile act that saw antisemitic messages displayed on billboards over the Edens Expressway, with those advertising boards also situated in Northbrook.

The company who operated the boards said they were hacked, and an investigation remains underway.

Nearer downtown Northbrook, in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the Wechsler family placed pro-Israel signs and flags on their lawn.

“We put the little flags out, 101 for each of the remaining hostages,” Michael said.

Over the weekend, vandals defaced the home’s walkways and signs with graffiti.

“All the flags were defaced,” Michael said. “We had the graffiti on the threshold, (saying) ‘genocide,’ ‘free Palestine,’ and I can’t repeat what they had on the driveway.”

Even in the face of the vandalism, the couple says they aren’t deterred.

“Given how things have been going all over the country, I was expecting something,” Michael said.

“With this incident, we do not feel isolated anymore,” Lydia added. “Our neighbors are here, you guys (the media) are here. I’m very encouraged.”

The couple says they ordered more flags and additional signs.

“We ordered new flags, twice as many,” Michael said. “We ordered bigger, brighter yard signs. I got a brand new Israeli flag, that one’s been out for a year. We’re not afraid and not intimidated. And nothing they can do is gonna change the way we feel about this situation. I want our Jewish neighbors and Jewish friends not to be afraid.”

Northbrook police say they are taking the matter seriously, and are aggressively investigating the case.

“What makes it criminal is they’re damaging and defacing property,” deputy chief Marc Fainman said. “It’s offensive because of the language used and the crime committed.”

Fainman says the incident with the billboards and the defacement of property around the area are all concerning, and that the department is doing everything in its power to solve the issue.

“These incidents all have an antisemitic element to them so it is concerning,” he said.