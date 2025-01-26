Monster Jam returning to the Chicago area next month

Monster Jam, the "most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels," will roar back into the Chicago area next month.
The live motorsport event will take place from Feb. 28 through March 2 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
Spectators will have the chance to witness world-class drivers and trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill, according to its website. Each event will include a racing competition, a skills challenge - where drivers face off to perform the best stunt - as well as donut and freestyle competitions.
The event schedule is listed below:
- Friday, Feb. 28 - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 1 - 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 2 - 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Additional information and how to purchase tickets can be found here.
