Missouri woman accused of spiking husband's Mountain Dew with weed killer

A Missouri woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly spiked her husband's Mountain Dew with a weed killer.

Michelle Peters, of Laclede County, Missouri, was taken into custody Monday as authorities work to determine a motive.

According to court records, Peters' husband believes the incident stems from a life insurance policy.

Court documents said that in May, Peters' husband noticed his soda had an unusual taste and started feeling ill shortly afterwards.

Peters' husband then became suspicious and reviewed video footage taken inside the garage, where the two-liter soda bottles were stored. He then observed footage of his wife adding something to his drink, according to court documents.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said Peters eventually admitted to putting weed killer in her husband's Mountain Dew, telling authorities she was upset he didn't appreciate the 50th birthday party she threw for him.

Peters pleaded not guilty to charges and is due to appear in court next week.