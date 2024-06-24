One of the best city beaches in the world is in Marseilles, France -- but another one is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a new list from the New York Times said.

The New York Times report, titled "Urban Draws and Sandy Feet: 5 Cities With Great Beaches," combines a handful of what editors say may be underrated city beach destinations, beyond the popular likes if Miami, Honolulu and Sydney.

"While secluded, remote coastal destinations have enduring appeal, a great beach city provides travelers with top-notch hotels, restaurants and cultural attractions, as well as the requisite sandy feet, endless waves and ocean sunsets of a great beach vacation," the report said. "These other coastal destinations are vibrant on land and on the water, reliably offering visitors great beaches and urban adventures."

The list spans the globe, with the majority of cities on the list bordering exotic Seas or Bays. Only one city from the U.S. makes the list, but it's not on either coast -- its nestled in the Midwest, it's along Lake Michigan: Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"For Midwestern beachgoers, the shores of Lake Michigan are well-trod, thanks to stunning county and state parks, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Chicago’s undeniably epic urban beaches," the list read. "But Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city, shouldn’t be overlooked by any coast-loving visitors to the area, thanks to the city’s 1,400 acres of waterfront beaches and parkland."

The report goes on to call out several Milwaukee beaches, including Bradford Beach -- which boats volleyball courts, a frozen custard stand and a tiki bar -- South Shore Beach, and Tietjen Beach at Doctor’s Park, which editors describe as a "a semi-secluded haven with excellent bird watching."

Milwaukee is joined by beaches in Istanbul, Turkey; Marseille, France; Busan, South Korea and San Sebastián in Spain.

The full report from the New York Times can be found here.