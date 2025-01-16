Metra train strikes vehicle near Melrose Park, leading to closures

Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific West line are halted near Melrose Park Thursday night after a train struck a vehicle.

According to the agency, trains are halted in both directions after the collision, which happened on the westbound line just west of Maywood.

A tow truck was seen removing the vehicle at the scene, with no immediate word on injuries in the collision.

Traffic is stopped in both directions on 9th Avenue between St. Charles Road and Main Street in Maywood after the crash, according to Total Traffic.

A string of recent collisions have been causing significant issues on Metra’s train lines in the suburbs. On Monday, a train on the Rock Island District line struck a vehicle near suburban Robbins, halting travel on that line.

Over the weekend, a train struck a vehicle on the Metra UP-Northwest line near the Norwood Park station, with the driver of the vehicle later dying from their injuries at a local hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Early in the month, a pedestrian was struck by a UP-North train near North Chicago, according to the agency.