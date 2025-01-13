Metra

‘Extensive' Metra delays expected after vehicle struck by train in south suburbs

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, at 3:34 p.m., Metra said Train #419, which was scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:02 p.m., was stopped near Robbins.

"Extensive" delays along Metra's Rock Island District line were likely after a vehicle was struck by a train on Monday afternoon in south suburban Robbins, the transit agency said.

Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed a heavy law enforcement presence near the train tracks and 139th Street. An SUV, which appeared to have been struck by a train, was removed from a wooded area by a tow truck.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, at 4:13 p.m., Metra said Train #419, which was scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:02 p.m., remained stopped near Robbins due to a vehicle striking a train.

An "extensive delay was anticipated," the transit agency said.

As a result of the incident, the departure of Train #430, which was scheduled to depart Joliet at 4:30 p.m., was also delayed.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

