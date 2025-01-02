Pedestrian struck by Metra train in northern suburbs, ‘extensive delays' expected

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in the northern suburbs Thursday, leading to "extensive delays" and shifted train schedules, Metra said.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound train movement on the Union Pacific North line near North Chicago was halted around 8:42 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by train No. 322.

"Extensive delays are anticipated," Metra said.

Several trains heading south into Chicago's Ogilvy Transportation Center were stopped or rescheduled, Metra said.

UPN train #322, scheduled to arrive Ogilvie Transportation Center at 9:40 AM, is stopped near North Chicago due to a pedestrian being struck by a train. The duration of this delay is unknown. Metra will provide updates as information becomes available. — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) January 2, 2025

No further details were provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.