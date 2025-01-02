Metra

Pedestrian struck by Metra train in northern suburbs, ‘extensive delays' expected

Several trains heading south into Chicago's Ogilvy Transportation Center were stopped or rescheduled, Metra said

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in the northern suburbs Thursday, leading to "extensive delays" and shifted train schedules, Metra said.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound train movement on the Union Pacific North line near North Chicago was halted around 8:42 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by train No. 322.

"Extensive delays are anticipated," Metra said.

Several trains heading south into Chicago's Ogilvy Transportation Center were stopped or rescheduled, Metra said.

No further details were provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

