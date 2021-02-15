Snowstorm Creates Messy and Miserable Commute for Drivers in NW Indiana

People making the commute home Monday night in northwest Indiana were hit with blowing and drifting snow on the roads as a winter storm pummeled the Chicago area.

Some drivers told NBC 5 they haven't seen it this bad in a long time.

"Visibility is really bad," said Chicago resident HR Binwalee. "You got to be careful, because you can't see very well."

Binwalee stopped at a gas station on Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting, Indiana, before making the drive back to Chicago.

"I'm just going to get some gas and use the remote starter to keep deicing my windows and stuff all night, so that way I can keep the windows clear," he said.

He, like many others, were trying to get to their destination safely, but the treacherous conditions made it extremely difficult.

The main and side streets in Whiting were still covered with snow after several inches fell.

"It's a lot of snow, we all need to be careful because it's too dangerous," said Hector Espinosa.

Plow trucks were expected to have a long night with more snow expected through the overnight hours.

One resident said he's simply had enough of winter.

"I'm out of here. I'm going back down south," Robert Davis said. "I'm from Louisiana and this is just not me anymore."

The Indiana State Police has warned drivers to stay off the roads as a winter storm warning is still in effect for northwest Indiana until Tuesday morning. Since 7 a.m., troopers responded to more than 40 crashes in northwest Indiana, including slide-offs. No major injuries were reported.

"I really want to stress that if you are involved in a crash, one of the most important thing you can do is stay in your vehicle, seat belt fastened, call 911 to report your location," said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Meanwhile, Davis, who works as a gas station attendant, hoped he can get his car out of the snow by the end of his shift.

"My advice to everybody that's inside, stay inside, stay warm," he said. "Do not come outside. This is not what you want. It's not what you want."