Meet the First Babies of 2021 in Illinois

The New Year brought with it some new faces as Illinois families welcomed 2021 with a very special treat.

Hospitals across the Chicago area reported the first babies born in the New Year Friday.

At Advocate Christ Medical Center, the first birth came just one minute after midnight.

Kratia and Marlon Franco welcomed their son Maverick, at 12:01 a.m. At 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long, Maverick will join his six siblings at their Crete home, the family said.

Just minutes later, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Grayslake couple Bridget and John Canniff welcomed their third child - a baby boy weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces - at 12:05 a.m. The parents said they are “excited to be starting the New Year off with a bundle of joy."

At 12:41 a.m., Michael and Nicole Woltcheck of Chicago, welcomed their first child, daughter Madelyn Jessica.

Madelyn was the first baby born at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in 2021. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

At Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, the first baby was born just after 1 a.m. Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence, of Mundelein, welcomed their 3-pound, 3-ounce daughter at 1:04 a.m.

Four minutes later, the first baby was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to Joseline Cuevas and Jean Rivera, of Chicago - a son named Javien. Javien, who weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 19 inches long, was born at 1:08 a.m. He joins three siblings Janyla, Jaiahlyce, and Jaziden.

At 2:46 a.m., Mayra Gomez, of Palatine, delivered Clarissa Sofia Ibarra at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. Clarissa weighs 7 pounds and is 18.7 inches long. She'll be joined by a 1-year-old brother, who was also born at the same hospital.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Alexandra Rodriguez and Francisco Hernandez welcomed their daughter at Rush University Medical Center.

At 5:28 a.m., Sydney and Nicholas Walden, of Glenview, welcomed their first child into the world.

Declyn Walden was born 7 pounds, 5 ounces at NorthShore Evanston Hospital. The hospital reported that mom and baby and dad were doing well Friday morning.

