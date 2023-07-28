The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman who was killed when a boat capsized overnight near the "playpen" area of Lake Michigan, according to Chicago police.

According to authorities, the Chicago Fire Department around 3 a.m. received a call of a boat in distress at 800 N. Lake Shore Drive. Officials later added that seven adults, all between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, were on the boat when it "potentially" struck a breakwall and capsized as it was returning to shore.

A recovery mission by the Chicago Police Department Marine Unit was performed one person, a woman who was around 20 years old. Officials later confirmed the body of a woman had been recovered. She was identified as Briana Joy Burden, 20, of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Four women, aged 21, 22, 27 and 31, two males, aged 38 and 40, were rescued from the water and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said. According to Chicago police, all of the individuals were last listed in good condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

During the update, authorities said a "huge increase in wind and wave activity" early Friday morning complicated rescue and recovery efforts.

"We went from a one knot to a three knot wind, with gusts over 30 miles an hour," said Deputy District Chief in charge of Marina Dive Operations for the Chicago Fire Department Jason Lach. "We went from wave heights of six inches to a foot, and up to three to four inches off the National Weather buoy a the same time this was going on."

Photos and video from the early morning scene showed a large presence from the emergency personnel as crews worked to search for the missing individual under heavy rain storms, lighting and thunder.

At one point, recovery efforts were paused due to weather, officials said.

According to Lach, crews also recovered another body, a male, from the water, believed to be part of a separate incident, "because of the of the time of travel and where it was, and the decomposition of the body."

During the update, Lach said its not unusual during Chicago's warmer months, to have "two or three water responses," as people go out on Lake Michigan at all times of day. However, Lach stressed that those boating on Lake Michigan must be aware of "navigational hazards."

"If you're operating any kind of a vessel out here in Lake Michigan, know your capabilities," Lach said. "Make sure you have life preservers onboard for everybody."

According to officials, the incident is under investigation.