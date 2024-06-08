Headlining acts announced for 2024 Septemberfest in Schaumburg

Summer may have just gotten underway, but one suburban music festival is looking ahead to September with headlining acts recently announced.

The three-day Septemberfest festival is returning to Schaumburg this year and is slated to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds.

This year's festival headliners include former "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips, the Lombard-based Plain White T's and 7th heaven, known for their "30 songs in 30 minutes" medleys.

Also performing at the 2024 festival will be Taylor Nation Tribute, which will feature a performance that spans the duration of Taylor Swift's career, and the Petty Kings, a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band.

Phillips will serve as the festival's first main stage headliner, performing at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Petty Kings are scheduled to open for Phillips, with their performance starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Plain White T's, best known for their late 2000s smash hit "Hey There Delilah," will headline the festival's main stage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, with 80s arena rock cover band Mock Star performing as their opening act.

Wrapping up the festival on Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. will be 7th heaven, with the Chicago-based band performing as a headliner in their 39th year of touring.

Echoes of Pompeii: A Tribute to Pink Floyd will open for 7th heaven at 5:30 p.m., with the 11-piece orchestra aiming to give fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert, playing songs from all eras of the band's extensive repertoire.

While all performances will be free, VIP tickets will be available for purchase.

VIP ticketholders will be provided a chair at the main stage, come-and-go privileges to enjoy the festival, access to an air conditioned restroom and VIP bar access at the main stage.

VIP tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available for $30, while VIP tickets for Monday are $15. VIP tickets for Monday afternoon's Taylor Nation Tribute are $15.

Prices for VIP tickets are set to increase on Aug. 1. More information on the festival can be found here.