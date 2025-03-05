DOGE recommends closing multiple Social Security offices across the U.S., including in Illinois

The Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, is recommending closing more than a dozen Social Security Administration offices across the country including one in Rockford, according to the agency's website.

The office is one of more than 700 throughout the federal government recommended for "lease termination" or closing entirely in an effort to cut government spending, according to DOGE. Per the website, the 1,743 sq. office's annual lease adds up to $36,768 per year, or just over $3,000 per month.

In a Facebook Post, Alderman-Elect Tamir Bell said the proposed closure of Rockford's Social Security Office is "unacceptable."

"I am deeply concerned and strongly opposed to the proposed closure of Rockford’s Social Security Administration (SSA) office," Bell said. "This decision would disproportionately harm seniors, individuals with disabilities, and countless residents in the 13th Ward who rely on in-person services to access their earned benefits."

"Social Security is not a luxury—it is a fundamental lifeline for many in our community," the statement went on to say. "Eliminating local access to these services will create unnecessary hardships, forcing residents to travel farther, endure longer wait times, and navigate a system that is already difficult for many to access online."

The proposed closure comes after reports that the SSA preparing to lay off least least 7,000 people from its workforce.

“The Social Security Administration is already chronically understaffed. Now, the Trump Administration wants to demolish it,” said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, an advocacy group for the popular public benefit program.

Altman said the reductions in force “will deny many Americans access to their hard-earned Social Security benefits."

Social Security is one of the nation’s largest and most popular social programs. A January poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that two-thirds of U.S. adults think the country is spending too little on Social Security.

The program faces a looming bankruptcy date if it is not addressed by Congress. The May 2024 Social Security and Medicare trustees’ report states that Social Security’s trust funds — which cover old age and disability recipients — will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035. Then, Social Security would only be able to pay 83% of benefits.

Like other agencies, DOGE has embedded into the Social Security Administration as part of Trump’s January executive order, which has drawn concerns from career officials.

In February, the Social Security Administration’s former acting commissioner Michelle King stepped down from her role at the agency after DOGE requested access to Social Security recipient information, according to two people familiar with the official’s departure who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.